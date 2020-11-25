Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 107 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,519,000 after acquiring an additional 662,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $12.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $439.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,885. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

