Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 113 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $3,577,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $93,939,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.73. 1,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,599. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

