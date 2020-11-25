Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $240,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total value of $727,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,296 shares of company stock worth $77,583,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.63.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $14.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $600.64. 1,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

