Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 624 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 199,105 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 130.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $40.39. 220,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,718,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

