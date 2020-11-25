Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,920 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. 26,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

