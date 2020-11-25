Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 95,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $698,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,176 shares of company stock worth $11,352,920. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.13. 51,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,582,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.