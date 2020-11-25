Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.13 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. 71,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,077. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

