Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $518,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,658. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

