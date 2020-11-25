Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $519,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NVR were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,404,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,668.25.

In other NVR news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,919.98 per share, with a total value of $66,639.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,160.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,210.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,767.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,530.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $56.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

