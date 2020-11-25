Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $724,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 57,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $22.88. 169,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,980,494. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

