Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 120.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 797,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.31.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.53. 2,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

