Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of MXIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.72. 8,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,373. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,336. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

