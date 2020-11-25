Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hologic were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

