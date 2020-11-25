Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 109,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $204,395,000 after buying an additional 538,291 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in eBay by 32.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 125,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 37.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.