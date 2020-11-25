Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 1,065 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum China were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

