Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after buying an additional 200,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 113.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 129,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG traded up $12.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,275.05. 835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,460. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.06, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,287.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,171.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

