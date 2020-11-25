Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 58.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.48. 12,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

