Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,990 shares of company stock worth $46,661,634. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $452.98. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,104. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.03 and its 200 day moving average is $368.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

