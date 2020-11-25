Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,514,000 after acquiring an additional 986,870 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,590,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,345,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $95.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.