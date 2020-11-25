Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,188 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $242.52 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

