Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 160 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fiserv by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

