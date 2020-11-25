Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,251 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 40.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Monster Beverage by 411.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,223. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

