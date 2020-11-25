Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,381 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after buying an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Hershey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Hershey by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.01. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,202. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.