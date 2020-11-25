Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,699 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,256,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $63.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

