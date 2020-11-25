Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,938 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.83. 4,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,127. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,159. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

