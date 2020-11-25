Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 5,072 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,016. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

