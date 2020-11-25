Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 519 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,251. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $424.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.14.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

