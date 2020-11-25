Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 596 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $735.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $645.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

