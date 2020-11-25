Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 7,306 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in State Street were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,255. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.