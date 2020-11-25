Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 8,170 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

NASDAQ OTIS traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.10.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

