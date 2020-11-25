Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 988 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,821. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

