Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $408.19 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

