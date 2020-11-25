Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,872,000 after buying an additional 52,847 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.54. 11,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,471. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

