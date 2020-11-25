Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cintas were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,168 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 26.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,766,000 after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

CTAS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.51. 850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

