Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,892,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,102,776 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $192,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 465,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,804,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.