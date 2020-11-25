Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $28.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,509. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.