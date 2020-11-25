Civmec Limited (CVL.AX) (CVL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on December 11th

Civmec Limited (CVL.AX) (ASX:CVL) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Civmec Limited (CVL.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.006.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26.

In other news, insider Kevin Deery 1,190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th.

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the oil and gas, metals and minerals, infrastructure, and marine and defense. It undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

