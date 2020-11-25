Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.70. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 396,057 shares trading hands.

COCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.19.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

