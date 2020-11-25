Cocrystal Pharma (NYSE:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NYSE:COCP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.70. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 396,057 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

