Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 14,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $78.77.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,174,655. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

