Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,615,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

