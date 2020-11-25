ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 151,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $605,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 89,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

