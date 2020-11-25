Contrasting Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ping Identity and Validian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 5 11 1 2.76 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ping Identity presently has a consensus target price of $33.81, suggesting a potential upside of 52.93%. Given Ping Identity’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than Validian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ping Identity and Validian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $242.90 million 7.38 -$1.50 million $0.37 59.76 Validian N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Validian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ping Identity.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -2.18% 3.17% 2.40% Validian N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Ping Identity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ping Identity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ping Identity beats Validian on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and U.S. retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

