Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Corning were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after buying an additional 11,133,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after buying an additional 1,543,345 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 57.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after buying an additional 943,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after buying an additional 784,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. 22,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock worth $4,296,225. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

