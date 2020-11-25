COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CICC Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

COSCO SHIPPING stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 7,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

