Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $744.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report sales of $744.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $711.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.00 million. Crane reported sales of $837.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Crane by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after buying an additional 771,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 281,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crane by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 238,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crane by 60.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218,267 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crane by 12.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 193,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.79 and a beta of 1.45. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

