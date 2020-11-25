Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $744.60 Million

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report sales of $744.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $711.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.00 million. Crane reported sales of $837.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Crane by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,566,000 after buying an additional 771,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 281,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crane by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 238,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crane by 60.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 218,267 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crane by 12.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 193,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.79 and a beta of 1.45. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crane (NYSE:CR)

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit