Credit Suisse Group Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $126.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.96.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.