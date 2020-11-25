Decentraland Market Cap Reaches $139.74 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 23% against the dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $139.74 million and approximately $31.26 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00079611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00343737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.21 or 0.03113397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,997,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,817,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

