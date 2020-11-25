Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $82.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DELL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $8,474,827.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 522,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,129,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock valued at $91,967,751. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

