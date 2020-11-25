DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth $55,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total transaction of $2,088,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $22,826,782. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,879. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 129.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

